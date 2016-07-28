版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 17:09 BJT

Canada's Teck posts smaller profit on lower prices, volumes

July 28 Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd reported a 76 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower volumes and prices.

Net profit attributable to shareholders fell to C$15 million ($11.4 million), or 3 Canadian cents per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, from C$63 million, or 11 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The Vancouver-based company's revenue fell nearly 13 percent to C$1.74 billion. ($1 = 1.31 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru and Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐