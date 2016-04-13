Teck Resources says water containing metals spilled at Canada plant

April 13 Canadian miner Teck Resources
said water containing metals had spilled at its Trail smelting
and refining plant in British Columbia on Wednesday, with some
discharge possibly flowing into a nearby creek.
Teck said it believed the spill, which lasted 15-20 minutes
at the zinc and lead plant, was caused by a break in a line
carrying runoff water from a landfill to the on-site water
treatment facility.
"A quantity of the water may have entered nearby Stoney
Creek," Teck said in a news release, noting there was no risk to
human health. It did not provide an estimate for the volume of
the spill.
The miner said it would assess the potential environmental
impact.
