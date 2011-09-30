UPDATE 1-Teck gets Highland Valley copper ops strike notice

(Adds details)

Sept 29 Canada's largest diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd TCKb.TO said it received a strike notice from the workers union for its Highland Valley copper operations.

The strike notice entitles the union to begin strike action on Oct. 2, 2011 at the earliest, Teck said.

Negotiations are ongoing and the current labour agreement at the mine expires on Sept. 30. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Michael Urquhart)