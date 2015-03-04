版本:
BRIEF-Spain's Tecnicas Reunidas wins Canada titanium dioxide contract

March 4 Tecnicas Reunidas SA

* Says has won contract in Canada for titanium dioxide plant.

* Says preliminary value of contract estimated at around $200 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Julien Toyer)

