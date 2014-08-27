版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 28日 星期四 01:00 BJT

Spain's Tecnicas Reunidas wins Canadian cogeneration plant contract

MADRID Aug 27 Spanish oil engineering company Tecnicas Reunidas has won a 31-month turnkey contract from Fort Hills Energy to build a cogeneration plant in Canada worth C$250 million, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Fort Hills Energy is owned by Suncor Energy with a 40.8 percent stake, Total E&P Canada Ltd with 39.2 percent and Teck Resources Ltd with 20 percent. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, editing by David Evans)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐