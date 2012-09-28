版本:
TECO Energy to raise $227.5 million from Guetamala asset sales

Sept 28 TECO Energy Inc said it will sell all its equity interests in two power stations, and related solid-fuel handling and port facilities in Guetamala for $227.5 million in cash.

The company cut its full-year earnings forecast from continuing operations to between $1.10 and $1.20 per share from between $1.20 and $1.30 per share.

