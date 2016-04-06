Brazil's CSN gauges sale, partner for Tecon amid debt relief -sources

| SAO PAULO, April 6
SAO PAULO, April 6 Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA
is assessing options besides a sale for container
terminal operator Sepetiba Tecon SA after a loan refinancing
deal gave the debt-laden Brazilian steelmaker a respite, four
sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
Apart from a full sale, which remains the top option, CSN
could look for a minority partner to help expand
Tecon, said three of the sources, who requested anonymity
because the process is private. Joint ventures are also under
consideration, the sources added.
Talks with potential buyers, which include Wilson Sons Ltd
, PSA International Pte Ltd, Santos Brasil
Participações SA and buyout firm Advent International
Corp, are still ongoing, the sources said.
A fourth source said talks have stalled, although they are
"far from over."
A price for Tecon is not being discussed at this point, the
sources noted, although bidders seem inclined to pay less than
the 1.2 billion reais ($328 million) that Chief Executive
Officer Benjamin Steinbruch is believed to want.
Steinbruch, CSN's controlling shareholder, is resisting
pressure to sell Tecon for less despite a 28 percent slump in
CSN's cash holdings last year, one source estimated.
São Paulo-based CSN declined to comment, as did Santos
Brasil, Wilson Sons and Boston-based Advent.
Singapore-based PSA did not have an immediate comment.
Hobbled by the impact of slumping iron ore and flat steel
prices, Brazil's harshest recession in over a century and rising
borrowing costs, Steinbruch has been forced to consider asset
sales after CSN's debt surged 40 percent last year.
At the end of December, adjusted net debt hit 8.2 times
12-month trailing operational profit, the highest in about 12
years, according to Thomson Reuters estimates.
Steinbruch clinched a refinancing deal in October with
state-controlled lenders Banco do Brasil SA and Caixa Econômica
Federal SA that extended maturities on almost 6 billion reais
worth of loans for a couple of years.
According to the first three sources, the deal has given CSN
some additional breathing room to avert a fire-sale of assets.
Among the assets that CSN may put on the block is a stake in a
railway consortium, the sources said.
The investment banking units of Credit Suisse AG,
Banco Bradesco SA and Banco do Brasil are
advising CSN on the deal.
($1 = 3.6590 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Tom Brown)