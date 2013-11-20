版本:
BRIEF-TE Connectivity announces pricing of $325 mln senior notes due 2018

Nov 20 TE Connectivity Ltd : * Announces pricing of $325 million senior notes offering * Says the $325 million senior notes due 2018 will be issued at a price of

99.493% * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
