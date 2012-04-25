UPDATE 1-TE Connectivity profit tops Wall Street forecast

April 25 TE Connectivity Ltd, the electronic connector maker previously called Tyco Electronics, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by its transport business that makes connectors for cars and planes.

The company lowered its full-year sales and profit targets, but said the cuts mostly reflected changes to its portfolio rather than weaker conditions.

Net earnings fell to $257 million, or 60 cents per share, in the second quarter ended on March 30 from $299 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

But excluding special items, earnings per share of 68 cents were 2 cents above analysts' estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales fell 3 percent to $3.25 billion, below estimates of $3.31 billion.

Transport sales and profits were up, but revenue fell in TE's two other business, including one that makes components for consumer electronics, appliances and communications gear, where profit was almost halved.

TE expects sales to increase at the communications and network solutions businesses this quarter from the prior period, it said in materials provided ahead of its conference call.

The company forecast a fiscal 2012 operating profit of $2.88 to $2.98 a share, lowering the midpoint of the range by 12 cents from its January outlook. The change mainly reflected acquisitions and asset sales, but TE blamed a portion of the drop -- 3 cents -- on lower volumes.

Analysts were expecting a profit of $2.99 a share.

TE forecast sales of $13.5 billion to $13.8 billion, compared with analysts' expectations of just below $14 billion.