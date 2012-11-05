版本:
TE Connectivity fourth-quarter profit rises

Nov 5 TE Connectivity Ltd reported a higher quarterly profit on Monday but said the economic environment was weaker than expected and it will spend $200 million this fiscal year to restructure operations.

The maker of electronic connectors used in cars and consumer devices earned a net $396 million, or 92 cents per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter ended Sept. 28, compared with $326 million or 75 cents per share a year earlier.

