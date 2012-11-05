TE Connectivity fourth-quarter profit rises

BRIEF-Sterling Jewelers issues statement on "sexual harrassment claims"
* "We have thoroughly investigated allegations and have concluded they are not substantiated by facts" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 5 TE Connectivity Ltd reported a higher quarterly profit on Monday but said the economic environment was weaker than expected and it will spend $200 million this fiscal year to restructure operations.
The maker of electronic connectors used in cars and consumer devices earned a net $396 million, or 92 cents per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter ended Sept. 28, compared with $326 million or 75 cents per share a year earlier.
* "We have thoroughly investigated allegations and have concluded they are not substantiated by facts" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 28 The delays in Republican plans to overhaul Obamacare are helpful to hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp, the company's chief executive officer said on Tuesday, as the timeline shifts further out for any changes to government healthcare payments.
* Signet Jewelers gives statement to NBC news on "sexual harassment claims"