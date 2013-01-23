TE Connectivity profit rises 17 pct on higher orders

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 5
ZURICH, April 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,659 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
Jan 23 TE Connectivity Ltd, which makes electronic connectors used in cars and consumer devices, reported a 17 percent rise in quarterly profit as orders improved.
The company also said it plans to raise its annual dividend to $1.00 per share from 78 cents a year earlier.
Net income from continuing operations attributable to TE Connectivity rose to $279 million, or 65 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $238 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue slipped 1 percent to $3.13 billion.
The company said it expects to earn between 68 cents and 72 cents per share, excluding items, in the second quarter on revenue of $3.2 billion to $3.3 billion.
Analysts on average expected earnings of 74 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $3.20 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
TE Connectivity's consumer products are used in mobile devices and appliances. Its network connectors include undersea telecommunications and systems used by utilities and manufacturers.
The company said in November it would take $200 million in charges this fiscal year to restructure and could close some factories.
(Adds comment, detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 5 London copper rallied on Wednesday as China returned from a two-day break to buy up metals following brighter global manufacturing reports, while zinc and nickel tracked a rally in steel. "Markets will be watching for signs of a pick up in physical activity in China now Q1 and all its credit restraints of the last couple of weeks recede," said Kingdom Futures in a report. "People will look
HOUSTON, April 5 Nearly a century after Chevron Corp amassed the No. 2 stake in America's largest oilfield, Chief Executive John Watson is hitting the accelerator on developing the company's vast Permian Basin holdings.