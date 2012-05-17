UPDATE 1-Teekay Corp posts narrower-than-expected loss

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 19
May 17 Teekay Corp, a crude oil and petroleum product transporter, posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss on higher spot tanker rates and contributions from recently acquired vessels.
The company said crude tanker rates strengthened during the first quarter, helped by a sharp increase in global oil production and longer voyage distances.
Teekay, along with Marubeni Corp, bought A.P. Moller-Maersk's liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipping unit last October and followed that up by buying three floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units from Sevan Marine ASA last October.
First-quarter net income attributable to Teekay stockholders was $1.1 million, or 2 cents per share, compared with a loss of $29.7 million, or 41 cents per share, a year ago.
Adjusted loss was 30 cents per share.
Revenue rose 3 percent $456.9 million.
Analysts on average were expecting the company to post a loss of 35 cents a share on revenue of $469.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Teekay shares, which have lost 14 percent of their value so far this year, closed at $30.60 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
