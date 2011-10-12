UPDATE 2-Maersk sells LNG unit to Teekay and Marubeni

(Adds detail, background, Maersk comment, dateline)
COPENHAGEN/BANGALORE Oct 12 Global maritime
transport group Teekay LNG and Japanese trading company
Marubeni Corp have agreed to buy Danish shipping group
A.P. Moller-Maersk's (MAERSKb.CO) liquefied natural gas (LNG)
shipping unit.
The firms said in separate statements on Wednesday the deal
was valued at $1.4 billion.
Teekay and Marubeni had announced a joint bid for the
business, which owns and operates six LNG vessels and has a
stake in two more, on Oct. 5.
"As Maersk LNG is not within those core business areas where
the group intends to invest, the conclusion is that Maersk LNG
would benefit from a different ownership," Maersk said.
The deal is subject to customer consents and regulatory
approval and is expected to be completed during the fourth
quarter, it said.
Teekay said the joint venture with Marubeni had secured loan
facilities totalling $1.12 billion to finance the deal. The
remaining $280 million is expected to be financed by cash.
Teekay will take over technical management of the acquired
vessels after a transition period.
Teekay said it expected the deal to add to its distributable
cash flow per unit, while Maersk said it would have no
significant effect on results.
Maersk said in August that the LNG shipping market saw
increasing activity in the first half of 2011 and its LNG
vessels were fully employed, with new contract signings for the
Maersk LNG unit.
A Maersk official was quoted last month as saying the unit
could be worth $1.2-$1.7 billion. Prices of $1.5-$2 billion have
been mentioned in other media reports.
"We are pleased with the price. Due to long contracts, the
value of the business is pretty stable," Maersk official Claus
Hemmnigsen told Reuters. "The contracts depend little on market
fluctuations. They have steady earnings over a longer period."
