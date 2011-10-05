UPDATE 2-Marubeni, Teekay make joint bid for Maersk LNG unit

* Maersk official last month cited $1.2-$1.7 bln price tag

* Denmark's Maersk group declines to comment (Adds comment from Teekay in paragraph 5)

TOKYO/COPENHAGEN Oct 5 Japanese trading company Marubeni Corp and global maritime transport group Teekay are jointly bidding for A.P. Moller-Maersk's (MAERSKb.CO) liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipping unit, the two companies said on Wednesday.

Maersk's LNG unit consists of eight LNG carriers. The Danish company said in its first-quarter report in May that it would look to sell the unit because it wanted to allocate the resources to other businesses.

A Maersk official last month told shipping newspaper Lloyd's List that Maersk LNG could be worth $1.2 billion to $1.7 billion. Prices of $1.5 billion to $2 billion have also been mentioned in some media reports.

A Maersk spokesman declined to comment on Wednesday.

A Teekay spokesman confirmed that the group and Marubeni were working on a joint venture and had put in a bid for Maersk's LNG fleet.

"The bid is following a process that is being driven by Maersk," he said.

Maersk said in its six-month report in August that the LNG shipping market saw increasing activity in the first half of 2011, its LNG vessels were fully employed and Maersk LNG signed new contracts with a positive impact this year and next.

But it said that it considered the unit too small to become a leading player. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Additional reporting by John Acher in Copenhagen and Jonathan Saul in London; Editing by Erica Billingham and Elaine Hardcastle)