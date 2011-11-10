UPDATE 1-Teekay Corp Q3 loss narrower than expected

* Q3 $0.58 loss/shr vs est. loss/shr $0.64

* Q3 Rev $428.5 mln vs est. $426.3 mln

Nov 10 Teekay Corp posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss helped by higher revenue from a unit that provides marine transport and storage services to the offshore oil industry.

Third-quarter net loss was $291.2 million, or $4.20 per share, compared with a loss of $186.0 million, or $2.55 per share, a year ago.

Adjusted net loss was 58 cents per share.

Net revenue slightly rose to $428.5 million. Net revenues at Teekay Offshore Partners LP, which is the largest contributor to Teekay's revenue, rose 15 percent.

Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 64 cents a share, on revenue of $426.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Last month, Teekay said it will spend up to $823 million to buy three floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units. The company is also buying Danish shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk's liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipping unit.

The marine crude oil and petroleum product transporter said the recent deals will help improve profitability and protect against a weak spot tanker market, that is experiencing an oversupply of vessels.

Teekay's shares were up 1 percent at $26.49 on Thursday morning on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)