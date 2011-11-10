UPDATE 1-Teekay Corp Q3 loss narrower than expected

* Q3 $0.58 loss/shr vs est. loss/shr $0.64
* Q3 Rev $428.5 mln vs est. $426.3 mln
Nov 10 Teekay Corp posted a
narrower-than-expected quarterly loss helped by higher revenue
from a unit that provides marine transport and storage services
to the offshore oil industry.
Third-quarter net loss was $291.2 million, or $4.20 per
share, compared with a loss of $186.0 million, or $2.55 per
share, a year ago.
Adjusted net loss was 58 cents per share.
Net revenue slightly rose to $428.5 million. Net revenues at
Teekay Offshore Partners LP, which is the largest contributor to
Teekay's revenue, rose 15 percent.
Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 64 cents a
share, on revenue of $426.3 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Last month, Teekay said it will spend up to $823 million to
buy three floating production storage and offloading (FPSO)
units. The company is also buying Danish
shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk's liquefied
natural gas (LNG) shipping unit.
The marine crude oil and petroleum product transporter said
the recent deals will help improve profitability and protect
against a weak spot tanker market, that is experiencing an
oversupply of vessels.
Teekay's shares were up 1 percent at $26.49 on Thursday
morning on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)