UPDATE1-Teekay Corp Q2 loss narrows on lower costs; shrs up

Aug 11 Teekay Corp (TK.N), a marine crude oil and petroleum product transporter, posted narrower second-quarter loss on higher levels of liquefied natural gas shipping demand and lower costs, sending its shares up as much as 11 percent.

Voyage costs fell 22 percent, while time-charter hire expenses fell 29 percent, in the quarter.

For April-June period, the company's loss narrowed to $96.5 million, or $1.36 per share, from $153.1 million, or $2.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 51 cents per share.

Revenue fell 12 percent to $484.9 million.

Teekay Corp shares were trading up 6 percent at $23.1 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)