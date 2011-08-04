UPDATE 1-Tekelec Q2 results beats estimates

* Q2 adj EPS $0.08 vs est $0.04

Aug 4 Network equipment technology provider Tekelec posted quarterly results that beat estimates, helped by higher data and video management products revenue, and forecast full-year revenue largely below analysts' expectations.

The company, which helps phone companies enable services such as text messaging and surfing, said it expects full-year adjusted profit of 22-32 cents a share on sales of $360-$400 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting full-year earnings, excluding items, of 27 cents a share on revenue of $389 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

April-June net loss was $6.5 million, or 9 cents a share, compared with earnings of $9.4 million, or 14 cents a share, last year.

Excluding items, the company earned 8 cents a share.

Revenue fell 12 percent to $96.8 million.

Analysts expected earnings of 4 cents a share on sales of $93.6 million.

Shares of the Morrisville, North Carolina-based company closed at $7.56 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)