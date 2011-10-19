UPDATE 1-Tekelec sees strong Q3; shares jump

(Follows alerts)
* Sees Q3 adj EPS $0.16-$0.20 vs est $0.06
* Forecasts Q3 revenue $103-$106 mln vs est $92.6 mln
* Shares rise 21 pct
Oct 19 - Tekelec , a network equipment technology
provider, forecast third-quarter results much higher than
analysts' expectations, helped by the largest broadband network
solutions order in the company's history.
Shares of Tekelec rose as much as 21 percent to $9.05 in
early trade on Nasdaq.
The company, which helps phone companies enable services
such as text messaging and surfing, received a $20 million
diameter signaling router-related order early this month, it
said.
The company sees a third-quarter adjusted profit of 16-20
cents per share, on revenue of $103-$106 million.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 6 cents per
share, on revenue of $92.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)