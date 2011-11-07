UPDATE 2-Siris Capital-led group to buy Tekelec for $780 mln

(Adds details, Q3 results, FY outlook)
* Offer at $11 a share in cash
* Offer at a premium of 11 pct over Friday close
* Tekelec's management expected to stay after deal closure
* Shares up 9 pct in pre-market trade
Nov 7 Network technology provider Tekelec
agreed to be bought by a private equity group led by
Siris Capital for about $780 million in cash.
The consortium will pay $11 per share, 11 percent more than
Tekelec's Friday close of $9.90. The shares have leapt 32
percent since Oct. 19, when the company announced its largest
ever order and gave a strong forecast for the third quarter.
Tekelec, which had an annual revenue of $424 million in
2010, helps phone companies enable services such as text
messaging and its customers include most of the top carriers in
the United States.
Separately, the company posted third-quarter adjusted profit
ahead of Wall Street estimates and forecast 2011 mostly in line
with analysts' expectations. .
Apart from Siris, the private equity group includes
affiliates of ComVest Group, GSO Capital Partners LP, Sankaty
Advisors LLC and ZelnickMedia.
The investor group has secured committed financing,
consisting of a combination of equity and debt financing,
Tekelec said in a statement.
Morrisville, North Carolina-based Tekelec's management team
is expected to remain in place, and Merle Gilmore, chairman of
the board of Airvana Network Solutions Inc, will become
executive chairman of Tekelec after the deal closes, likely in
the first quarter of 2012.
Goldman Sachs is acting as financial adviser to Tekelec.
Perella Weinberg Partners and Macquarie Capital are serving as
financial advisers to the consortium.
Tekelec shares rose 9 percent to $10.83 in pre-market trade.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)