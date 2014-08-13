Tekmira says discussing Ebola treatment with governments, NGOs

BRIEF-TrueCar prices 9 mln shares of common stock $16.50/shr
* Pricing of its public offering of 9,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to public of $16.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO Aug 13 Canada's Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp said on Wednesday it was discussing options for its experimental Ebola treatment with governments and other agencies, including the World Health Organization.
The company said it was in talks on whether its drug could be used to treat patients infected with the deadly virus, "within accepted clinical and regulatory protocols."
"Our therapeutic, TKM-Ebola, is currently an unapproved agent and the regulatory framework to support its use in Africa has not yet been established," Tekmira said in a statement.
"Given the severity of the situation, we are carefully evaluating options for use of our investigational drug ... this includes discussions with government agencies and NGO's, including the WHO, in various countries on the potential use of TKM-Ebola to treat Ebola virus infected individuals." (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Pricing of its public offering of 9,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to public of $16.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04272017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Junior Finance Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar at an event in New Delhi. 11:30 pm: Bandhan Bank earnings press meet in Mumbai. 12:30 pm: HUDCO's IPO conference in Mumbai. 4:00 pm
WASHINGTON, April 26 The U.S. Commerce Department launched an investigation on Wednesday to determine whether a flood of aluminum imports from China and elsewhere was compromising U.S. national security, a step that could lead to broad import restrictions on the metal.