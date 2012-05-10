版本:
New Issue - Tekni-Plex sells $485 mln notes

May 10 Tekni-Plex, Inc on Thursday
sold $485 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $480 million. 	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: TEKNI-PLEX, INC.	
	
AMT $485 MLN    COUPON 9.75 PCT     MATURITY    06/01/2019	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 98.756    FIRST PAY   12/01/2012	
MOODY'S Caa1    YIELD 10 PCT        SETTLEMENT  05/24/2012 	
S&P B-MINUS     SPREAD 875 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

