UPDATE 1-Tele Columbus to float in Frankfurt by year-end

FRANKFURT, Sept 30 German cable operator Tele Columbus said it planned to raise at least 300 million euros ($381 million) in a listing on the Frankfurt stock exchange by the end of the year.

The company, which is owned by several hedge funds and credit funds following a financial restructuring, said it would sell new and existing shares in the initial public offering and was aiming for Frankfurt's Prime Standard market.

The company is riding the coattails of successful listings in Germany, where e-commerce companies Zalando and Rocket Internet will start trading on Oct. 1 and Oct. 2, respectively.

Tele Columbus is Germany's third-largest cable company after Kabel Deutschland and Liberty Global's Unitymedia Kabel BW and operates in eastern Germany.

It had 1.7 million subscribers and posted 48.8 million euros in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) on sales of 107 million euros over the first six months of this year.

Tele Colombus said on Tuesday it would use the IPO proceeds for a comprehensive refinancing of its debt, giving it more scope to invest for future growth.

Last year, Kabel Deutschland, now part of Vodafone, walked away from buying Tele Columbus for about 618 million euros after Germany's competition watchdog blocked the deal.

Goldman Sachs International and J.P.Morgan are acting as joint global coordinators, with BofA Merrill Lynch and Berenberg as joint bookrunners. (1 US dollar = 0.7878 euro) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; editing by Thomas Atkins and Georgina Prodhan)