REFILE-Tele Columbus says not pursuing outright sale alongside IPO plan

FRANKFURT Jan 13 German cable operator Tele Columbus is determined to go ahead with its share market flotation later this month and does not intend to adopting a dual track approach by also seeking to sell the company to a third party, Chief Executive Ronny Verhelst said on Tuesday.

"I can definitely rule out a dual track," Verhelst said.

Tele Columbus's owners, a group of investment funds which took over following a financial restructuring in 2010, have tried but failed to sell the company in the past, with a deal with rival Kabel Deutschland collapsing in 2013 due to the objections of the competition regulators.

On Monday Germany's third-largest cable company behind Liberty Global's Unitymedia Kabel BW and Kabel Deutschland set the price range for its shares, which it plans to list on the Frankfurt stock exchange on January 23, at between 8 and 12 euros ($9 and $14) each.

Verhelst also said that the company is planning to offer mobile telecom services for the first time this year to diversify its business model, which is currently focused on selling TV, internet and telephony services via fixed lines.

At the middle of the price range, the IPO will give Tele Columbus a market capitalisation of 530 million euros, while 88 percent of the shares will be in the hands of free float investors after the deal.

In floating, Tele Columbus wants to raise funds to cut debt and increase financial flexibility for growth, with the IPO comprising 37.5 million new shares and up to 19 million existing shares. ($1 = 0.8457 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Greg Mahlich)