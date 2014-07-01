版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 1日 星期二 18:49 BJT

German cable group Tele Columbus picks banks for IPO - sources

FRANKFURT, July 1 German cable operator Tele Columbus has picked Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to organise a stock market listing later this year, two people familiar with the plan said.

The group, which is owned by several hedge funds and credit funds following a financial restructuring, hopes to benefit from buoyant equity markets.

Telecolumbus would be the third German group which has recently emerged from a restructuring to list this year.

In the last couple of weeks, German car parts maker Stabilus and roofing company Braas Monier listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange, both after completing a revamp.

Tele Columbus and the banks declined to comment. Germany's third-largest cable company after Kabel Deutschland and Unitymedia Kabel BW last year posted 90 million euros ($123 million) in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) on sales of 224 million euros.

Listed peers like Kabel Deutschland, Ziggo and Numericable trade at an average of 10.8 times their expected annual EBITDA.

If Tele Columbus is able to reap a comparable valuation it would be valued at about 1 billion euros, although investors are likely to ask for a discount in a potential share sale. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Alexander Hübner, Arno Schuetze and Peter Maushagen; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐