CORRECTED-BRIEF-RESEARCH ALERT-Nomura cuts Tele2 AB price target

May 3 Tele2 AB : * Nomura cuts Tele2 AB price target to Sek 138 from Sek 145; rating neutral

For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1580

