CORRECTED-Sweden's Tele2 appoints Allison Kirkby as new CFO

(Corrects in second paragraph to show Shine Group owned by 21st Century Fox, not privately owned)

STOCKHOLM, March 20 Swedish telecoms operator Tele2 said on Thursday it had appointed Allison Kirkby as chief financial officer, the latest in a number of changes in top management.

Kirkby's most recent position was chief financial officer for British television production and distribution firm Shine Group, owned by 21st Century Fox.

Current CFO Lars Nilsson said he was leaving the firm to pursue new challenges, but gave no further information.

Tele2 missed out on a key spectrum auction in Norway last year and has lost several key executives in recent months. In February, the group forecast lower earnings than analysts had expected for 2014 and scrapped its guidance for next year due to uncertainties about Norway. (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Mia Shanley)