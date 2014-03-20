CORRECTED-Sweden's Tele2 appoints Allison Kirkby as new CFO

(Corrects in second paragraph to show Shine Group owned by 21st
Century Fox, not privately owned)
STOCKHOLM, March 20 Swedish telecoms operator
Tele2 said on Thursday it had appointed Allison
Kirkby as chief financial officer, the latest in a number of
changes in top management.
Kirkby's most recent position was chief financial officer
for British television production and distribution firm Shine
Group, owned by 21st Century Fox.
Current CFO Lars Nilsson said he was leaving the firm to
pursue new challenges, but gave no further information.
Tele2 missed out on a key spectrum auction in Norway last
year and has lost several key executives in recent months. In
February, the group forecast lower earnings than analysts had
expected for 2014 and scrapped its guidance for next year due to
uncertainties about Norway.
(Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Mia Shanley)