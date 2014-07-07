版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 7日 星期一 14:57 BJT

BRIEF-Tele2's shares seen opening up 3-7 pct - traders

LONDON, July 7 Tele2's Shares

* Seen opening up 3 percent to 7 percent on TeliaSonera deal - traders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)
