Zegona buys Spain's Telecable for 640 mln euros

BRIEF-Questerre announces offering of common shares
* Questerre energy - offering of up to 3 million class "A" common shares at $0.49 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 27 Zegona, the company set up by the former Virgin Media finance director Eamonn O'Hare, said on Monday it had bought Spanish cable operator Telecable for an enterprise value of 640 million euros ($706.24 million).
The deal puts the newly-listed company at the centre of a wider consolidation move in the Spanish cable sector.
Zegona, set up to buy and run businesses in the European technology, media and telecoms sector, said it would fund the acquisition with a combination of 251 million pounds ($389.8 million) of new equity, backed by institutional investors, funds from Zegona's recent float and a new debt facility arranged by Goldman Sachs.
The announcement comes a few days after Euskaltel agreed an offer for rival cable company R Cable.
Zegona is buying the operator in Asturias, North West Spain, from Carlyle Group and Liberbank.
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index slipped 0.14 percent to close at 7198.44 points on Friday, posting its biggest weekly loss since before Donald Trump won the U.S presidential election in November, as investors grew cautious before his inauguration. * BOVIS/BERKELEY: Bovis Homes Group Plc investor Schroder Investment Management has written to Berkeley Group Holdi
* Xiaomi Vice President Hugo Barra on a Facebook post - Says he's leaving the company