UK's Zegona eyes 650 mln-euro takeover for Telecable -report

MADRID, July 26 Two former Virgin Media
executives are close to buying the Spanish telecommunications
group Telecable from private equity firm Carlyle for 650
million euros ($714 million), Sky News reported on Saturday,
citing unnamed sources.
Telecable, based in the northern region of Asturias, is the
last independent cable telecoms company in Spain, following
Euskaltel's offer for R Cable on Thursday, after a
wave of consolidation in the industry.
Zegona, an investment vehicle that listed on the
London Stock Exchange's junior market earlier this year, was set
up by Eamonn O'Hare, Virgin Media's former chief financial
officer, and Robert Samuelson, another former Virgin executive.
A statement about the deal may be made to the stock exchange
as early as Monday, sources told Sky News. Neither Zegona nor
Carlyle was immediately available for comment on Sunday.
Basque-country-based Euskaltel said on Thursday it had
agreed an offer for fellow cable company R Cable, giving it an
enterprise value of 1.2 billion euros.
Tough competition and falling prices during a recession have
driven multi-billion takeover deals in Spain. France's Orange
bought telecoms group Jazztel in September and
Vodafone bought cable operator Ono in March.
($1 = 0.9101 euros)
