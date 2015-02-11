UPDATE 1-Telecity, Interxion agree all-share merger

* Telecity to offer 2.3386 new shares for each Interxion share

* To tap growing demand to use cloud technology

* Deal at 15 pct premium to Interxion Feb. 9 share price

* Eyes 600 mln stg plus in synergies (Adds detail from statement)

By Simon Jessop

LONDON, Feb 11 British data centre provider Telecity Group said on Wednesday it had reached a non-binding, all-share merger agreement with New York-listed Interxion to help both tap growing client demand to use "cloud" technology.

The deal will involve Interxion shareholders receiving 2.3386 new Telecity Group shares per Interxion share, an exchange ratio that implies a 15 percent premium to Interxion's share price of $26.47 at the close on Feb. 9, it said in a statement.

Late on Tuesday, Reuters reported news of a potential deal involving Telecity.

"Demand for data centre services is evolving rapidly as enterprise data and digital applications migrate to the cloud," Telecity said, and the combined business would provide customers with greater product choice and better global access.

Europe-focused Interxion runs 39 data centres in 11 countries and Interxion Chief Executive David Ruberg said he expected the deal to help customers move to the cloud.

"Together, we expect to be able to further reduce our customers' total cost of operation, help them deliver improved functionality to their customers, and deliver industry leading quality of service," he said in the statement.

The net present value of total synergies is expected to be around 600 million pounds, Telecity said, and the deal would be earnings neutral in the first full year and earnings accretive thereafter.

The deal would give the company a stronger balance sheet and lower cost of capital that would position it well for future growth and allow it to increase returns to shareholders, with a share buyback planned after it closes, Telecity said.

Telecity said the group's primary listing would be in London, with a possible New York listing for its existing ADRs. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Jason Neely and David Holmes)