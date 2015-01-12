版本:
2015年 1月 13日

Tele Columbus sets IPO price range at 8 to 12 euros

FRANKFURT Jan 12 German cable operator Tele Columbus on Monday said it had set the price range for shares in its initial public offering (IPO) at between 8 and 12 euros ($9 and $14) a share.

Tele Columbus said it planned to issue 52.8 million shares, making the offering worth 447 million euros at the middle of the price range, or 477 million euros if an over-allotment option was exercised in full, giving the company a market capitalisation of 530 million euros.

Tele Columbus wants to raise funds to cut debt and increase financial flexibility for growth.

Tele Columbus, owned by several hedge funds and credit funds after a financial restructuring, is Germany's third-largest cable operator behind Liberty Global's Unitymedia Kabel BW and Vodafone's Kabel Deutschland. ($1 = 0.8457 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
