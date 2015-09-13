UPDATE 1-Tele Columbus agrees to buy pepcom for 608 mln euros

* Cable network deal creates player reaching 3.7 mln homes

* Tele Columbus to fund deal partially with cap hike

* Tele Columbus seeks 240 mln eur proceeds from cap hike (Adds deal detail on debt levels after close of deal)

FRANKFURT, Sept 13 Tele Columbus AG Germany's third-largest cable network operator, said on Sunday it has agreed to buy rival pepcom GmbH to create a combined company reaching 3.7 million homes, in a deal valued at 608 million euros ($689 million), including debt.

Tele Columbus currently provides its internet, telephony and Premium TV services to 2.8 million households in Berlin, Brandenburg, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia while pepcom's customers are in Bavaria and Hesse, in the cities of Munich, Nuremberg and Frankfurt am Main.

Tele Columbus Chief Executive Ronny Verheist said, "In future we intend to continue to pursue economically and strategically attractive growth opportunities to drive consolidation."

Tele Columbus's two biggest rivals are Liberty Global's Unitymedia Kabel BW and Vodafone's Kabel Deutschland.

Tele Columbus said it expected cost synergies of 13 million euros and investment synergies of 2 million euros to be realised within 24 months of completing the deal.

The closing of the acquisition to buy Germany's fourth largest cable network operator is subject to shareholders approving a proposed rights issue of shares to raise 240 million euros, the company said.

An extraordinary shareholders' meeting (EGM) is to be held on September 14, 2015.

In July Reuters reported that Tele Columbus was the front runner in an auction for pepcom in a deal expected to be worth around 700 million euros.

Tele Columbus said that after repayment of the equity bridge financing its leverage is expected to remain at around five times normalised earnings before interest tax debt and amortization (EBITDA), although it may be lower depending on the size of the rights issue and other equity measures.

Excluding net debt and the 30 percent minority participation in KMS Kabelfernsehen München ServiCenter GmbH & Co, the equity value of the deal was approximately 505 million euros, the company said. ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Greg Mahlich)