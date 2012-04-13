Deutsche Telekom interested in bid for Tele Columbus-sources

PARIS, April 13 Deutsche Telekom is interested in bidding for regional cable player Tele Columbus to shore up its position in its key home market and counter the rise of cable groups Liberty Global and Kabel Deutschland, sources told Reuters.

By buying Tele Columbus, Deutsche Telekom would prevent it from falling into the hands of its cable rivals and send a strong signal that it is refocusing on improving its domestic business after the high-profile failure to sell off its U.S. unit to AT&T last year.

The telecom giant will face competition for the target though since Liberty's German unit Unitymedia and Kabel Deutschland are also in the hunt for the deal that could be valued at 600-800 million euros, bankers said.

Tele Columbus's owners, which include funds like York Capital and Golden Tree Asset Management who took over after the company defaulted in 2010, have mandated Rothschild to organize the sale.