Argentina okays Fintech purchase of controlling stake in Telecom Italia unit

BUENOS AIRES, March 3 Argentina's ENACOM
telecoms regulator on Thursday approved Telecom Italia's
sale of its controlling stake in Telecom Argentina
to investment firm Fintech, a source at the regulator
said.
Separately, the source said the regulator had also given the
greenlight to Cablevision, a subsidiary of media firm Grupo
Clarin, for its takeover of mobile phone company Nextel
Communications Argentina.
"Yes, the ENACOM board has approved the sale of Telecom and
Nextel," the source said.
(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Writing by Richard Lough;
Editing by Sandra Maler)