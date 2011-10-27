PREVIEW-Competition squeezes Brazil telecom margins in Q3

* Oi starts telecom earnings season on Thursday

* Revenue at Oi likely suffered from losing clients

* Growing market share helped boost TIM Brasil profit

By Sergio Spagnuolo

SAO PAULO, Oct 27 Heating competition among Brazil's telecommunications companies likely pressured operating profit margins in the third quarter, with mixed results for their bottom-line results, a Reuters survey of analysts found on Thursday.

Quarterly results are expected to show the impact of intensifying competition in the mobile, data and broadband Internet segments as carriers fought for households and companies spending more thanks to a strong job market.

The biggest boost to revenue and net income is expected from TIM Participacoes ( TIMP3.SA ), the local unit of Telecom Italia ( TLIT.MI ), thanks to its growing share of Brazil's booming wireless market. TIM Brasil, as the company is known, regained second spot in the market during the quarter.

"We expect TIM to report the most growth among its competitors, boosted by its purely mobile revenues," analysts Nuno Matias and Bruna Mari of Espirito Santo Investment Bank wrote in a client note.

TIM Brasil is scheduled to report earnings on Oct. 31.

Grupo Oi TNLP4.SA BRTO4.SA, Brazil's biggest telecom group, is seen posting a nearly 40 percent drop in net income as it continues to lose market share in the mobile phone market and fixed-line subscribers.

The company reports results later on Thursday.

Oi's quarterly results could trigger new losses in its shares, as the company struggles to win approval for a corporate restructuring plan that has rattled minority shareholders. The company's most widely traded stock, holding company Tele Norte Leste Participacoes TNLP4.SA, has shed 31 percent this year.

"We expect Oi to post uninspiring third-quarter results, as competition continues its upward trajectory," a group of Santander Investment Securities analysts led by Valder Nogueira wrote in a report.

Analysts expect Telefonica Brasil ( VIVT4.SA ), the local subsidiary of Spain's Telefonica ( TEF.MC ), to post a moderate gain in revenue and stable profit, as savings from the integration of Telesp and Vivo units still lie ahead.

Revenue will likely feel the pinch of declining fixed-line subscriptions and a migration away from voice services, analysts said. On the other hand, a growing customer base in the broadband Internet and pay TV segments should help offset weakness in the fixed-line unit.

Telefonica Brasil reports third-quarter results Nov. 10.

Below are the average estimates of six analysts for Telefonica Brasil and four analysts for TIM and Oi, in Brazilian reais: ==============================================================

REVENUE EBITDA EBITDA MARGIN NET INCOME -------------------------------------------------------------- TIM 4.305 bln 1.148 bln 26.7 pct 334 mln change yr/yr +17.1 pct +10.5 pct -1.5 pp +168 pct -------------------------------------------------------------- TELEFONICA 8.326 bln 2.992 bln 35.9 pct 1.240 bln change yr/yr +5.4 pct +5.6 pct 0 pp -0.7 pct -------------------------------------------------------------- OI 7.149 bln 2.362 bln 33.0 pct 305 mln change yr/yr -2.4 pct -13 pct -4.0 pp -39 pct ============================================================== (Telefonica's year-on-year comparison considers combined fixed-line and mobile operations of its Telesp and Vivo units.) ($1 = 1.77 reais) (Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Matthew Lewis)