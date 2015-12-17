Govt does not make choices for Telecom Italia - Italy econ min

Impact of job-stealing robots a growing concern at Davos
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Open markets and global trade have been blamed for job losses over the last decade, but global CEOs say the real culprits are increasingly machines.
ROME Dec 17 Italy's government does not make choices on behalf of Telecom Italia, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Thursday, amid concerns about recent changes to the shareholder structure of the former monopoly network operator.
Asked in Rome whether the government was worried about the fact that French businessman Xavier Niel and French media group Vivendi have been building up stakes in Telecom Italia, Padoan said:
"Telecom is a private company. The government respects decisions that are not its direct responsibility."
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing Isla Binnie)
JAKARTA, Jan 20 The Indonesian unit of Freeport-Mcmoran Inc is seeking fiscal and legal guarantees from the government over mining rules issued last week, a spokesman for the copper mining giant said late on Thursday.
