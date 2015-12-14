BRIEF-Vivendi CEO says Telecom Italia board must represent shareholders-paper

BRIEF-Fintech Acquisition says IPO of 15.3 mln shares priced at $10.00/shr
* Fintech Acquisition Corp. Ii announces pricing of $153,000,000 initial public offering
MILAN Dec 14 Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine tells Corriere della Sera daily:
* Will not withdraw proposal to widen Telecom Italia board to include Vivendi representatives
* If Telecom Italia shareholder meeting rejects its proposal Vivendi will still ask to be represented on the board and will reiterate it supports savings share conversion plan
* "Absolutely in favour" of Telecom Italia savings share conversion but not a these conditions
* Received a lot of messages of support from Anglo-Saxon investors
* Telecom Italia is like a ship without a captain if its board does not mirror its shareholder base
* Has met with members of the Italian government and told them Vivendi wants to develop a long-term policy of strategic investments at Telecom Italia
* Vivendi aligned with Italian government over broadband plan
* "Never believed" in Orange as an option for Telecom Italia (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Regions reports full year 2016 earnings of $1.1 billion, up 10 percent over the prior year, and earnings per share of $0.87, up 16 percent
* Not to refer anticipated acquisition by ACCO Europe Limited of Esselte Group Holdings AB to a phase 2 investigation (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)