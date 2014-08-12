Telecom Italia says deadline to sell Argentina unit revised to Sept. 1

BRIEF-T-Mobile signed an agreement for new Red Dirt wind project in Oklahoma
* T-Mobile US Inc - signed a long-term agreement for up to 160 MW from new Red Dirt wind project in Oklahoma
MILAN Aug 12 Telecom Italia said on Tuesday it had agreed with U.S. investment firm Fintech to extend the deadline to complete the sale of Telecom Argentina to Sept. 1.
Telecom Italia agreed to sell its stake in Telecom Argentina to Fintech in November 2013 for $960 million, saying the deal was subject to approval by local regulators.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Italian phone group said there will be no changes in the terms and conditions of the deal, initially expected to be finalised early in August. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* T-Mobile US Inc - signed a long-term agreement for up to 160 MW from new Red Dirt wind project in Oklahoma
* Firsthand Technology Value Fund discloses preliminary NAV of $20.03 per share as of March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 18 Sterling surged by as much as 1.3 percent against the dollar on Tuesday to hit its highest levels since mid-December, after British Prime Minister Theresa May surprised markets by calling an early parliamentary election for June.