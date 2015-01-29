版本:
Telecom Italia CEO sees big rise in 2015 Brazil investments

BRASILIA Jan 29 Telecom Italia SpA plans to invest "significantly more" in Brazil this year, Chief Executive Marco Patuano told reporters on Thursday following a meeting with Brazilian communications minister Ricardo Berzoini.

Patuano said he and Berzoini did not discuss a possible merger between Telecom Italia's local wireless unit TIM Participações SA and rival carrier Oi SA. (Reporting by Nestor Rabello)
