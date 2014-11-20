Telecom Italia boss to push for Oi tie-up - sources

| LONDON/BARCELONA
LONDON/BARCELONA Nov 20 Telecom Italia Chief
Executive Marco Patuano is expected to propose at a Friday board
meeting that the best option for the company's Brazilian mobile
business is to pursue an acquisition of rival Oi, three people
familiar with the matter said.
It was not clear whether the board would back the plan, and
board chairman Giuseppe Recchi does not want to make a hasty
decision on the key strategic issue, said the people.
Patuano's case will be based on an estimate that combining
TIM Participacoes, Brazil's No.2 mobile carrier, with
Grupo Oi, the No.3 mobile and leading fixed phone
provider, would bring cost savings of 20 billion to 30 billion
reais ($7.8 billion to $11.7 billion), said one of the people.
The wide range exists because the Italian side needs to do
due diligence to evaluate Oi's finances.
"Tomorrow we will talk about strategy in general following
the rules of a company that is careful in creating value for all
shareholders," Recchi told Radio 24 on Thursday.
Asked whether Telecom Italia will do a deal with
Oi, Recchi answered: "Who knows? There is a debate underway.
Tomorrow we will talk about Brazil in general."
Brazil's telecom market is in the process of consolidating
because growth has slowed in mobile and big investments are
needed to upgrade creaky broadband networks. But it is not
certain who will be taken out as the market shifts from four to
three mobile players.
Oi does not necessarily see itself as prey, despite its high
debts. It has bankers working for it on a joint bid for TIM
along with competitors Telefonica of Spain and Mexico's
America Movil.
Patuano said earlier this month that Telecom Italia must
explore the possibility of buying or merging with Oi so as to
strengthen TIM, which is the only local mobile player without a
fixed network. Telefonica, the owner of mobile leader Vivo,
recently agreed to buy broadband specialist GVT.
Telecom Italia was not immediately available for comment.
TIM and Oi declined to comment.
In the scenario being pitched by Telecom Italia management,
the company would merge its Brazilian operation with that of Oi
and end up with majority control of the combined entity, said
two of the people.
No capital increase would take place at Telecom Italia, but
TIM could raise as much as 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion) in a
share sale to fund the deal, said another person close to the
situation. Executives from TIM met investors in London last week
to gauge appetite for such an offering, said the person.
Telecom Italia, which owns 66.5 percent of TIM, would retain
control of the new entity by participating in a rights issue,
said the person.
Another option for Telecom Italia would be to hold off on
any deal-making in Brazil and instead focus on improving TIM's
performance via additional network investments. Chairman Recchi
is said to prefer this course, although a sale could be
revisited at a later stage, said two of the people.
A delay could also help attract additional bidders for TIM,
according to sector bankers, notably U.S. powerhouse AT&T.
The operator is unlikely to make a move before it has digested
its $48.5 billion acquisition of satellite player DirecTV
, which is present in Brazil.
(1 US dollar = 2.5718 Brazilian real)
(1 US dollar = 0.7969 euro)
(Additional reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Writing by
Leila Abboud; editing by Keiron Henderson)