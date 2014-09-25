Trujillo seeks financing for Telecom Italia bid -Bloomberg

LONDON, Sept 25 U.S. businessman Sol Trujillo is
seeking to raise as much as
7.5 billion euros ($9.6 billion) to bid for a stake in Italian
telecoms operator Telecom Italia, Bloomberg reported
on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
At current market prices, those funds would allow Trujillo,
the former chief executive of Australia's largest telephone
company Telstra Corp Ltd, to take a 44 percent stake in
Telecom Italia.
According to the report, Trujillo has not approached Telecom
Italia but has discussed the plan with New York-based financial
advisers. Sovereign-wealth funds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi are
among investors that have expressed interest, the report said.
Telecom Italia declined to comment on the report. Trujillo
did not respond to an emailed request for comment.
Telecom Italia shares extended gains after the publication
of the Bloomberg report to trade 3.8 percent higher by 1008 GMT.
