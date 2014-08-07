Telecom Italia lines up banks on bid for Vivendi's GVT - sources

LONDON Aug 7 Telecom Italia has lined
up Citigroup, Mediobanca and Banco Bradesco
to advise on a deal to acquire Vivendi's Brazilian
unit GVT, people familiar with the situation said.
The Italian telecom operator is working on a bid for
broadband and pay-TV services provider GVT, which would be
financed through an equity swap that would allow Vivendi to
acquire a stake in Italy's biggest phone operator, said the
sources.
The plan could be finalised over the next three weeks, said
the sources, who declined to be named on the grounds the talks
are private.
Citigroup, Mediobanca and Banco Bradesco declined to
comment.
(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia and Sophie Sassard in London;
editing by Andrew Roche)