Telecom Italia wants deal with Metroweb investors in coming weeks-sources

MILAN, March 4 Italian phone company Telecom
Italia wants to reach an agreement with investors in
fiber optic company Metroweb in coming weeks to development of a
broadband network in Italy, two sources close to the matter said
on Friday.
Metroweb is a small company controlled by infrastructure
fund F2i and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti through its
investment arm Fondo Strategico Italiano.
It has become politically sensitive because the Italian
government considers Metroweb the building block to implement a
12-billion-euro project to roll out faster Internet nationwide.
F2i, CDP and Telecom Italia plan to set up a new company
jointly owned by Metroweb and Telecom Italia whose aim will be
to invest in a broadband network, the sources said.
On Friday CDP chairman met with the heads of F2i and
Metroweb in Milan to discuss the issue. Telecom Italia's CEO,
who attended the meeting via conference call, was determined to
reach an agreement quickly, one of the sources said.
Telecom Italia, CDP, F2i and Metroweb declined to comment on
the issue.
