Telecom Italia agrees broadband test deal with Swisscom unit

ROME May 5 Telecom Italia has signed
an agreement with Swisscom unit Fastweb to test
technologies that can bring ultra high speed broadband
connections into Italian households using copper wires.
Telecom Italia's current investment plan is centered on
upgrading its existing network and the company has been
resisting calls by government officials to develop a wholly new
fibre optic network.
"We want to exploit all our capabilities to increase the
speed of the network," Telecom Italia's chairman, Giuseppe
Recchi, said on Tuesday on the sidelines of an event in Rome,
confirming earlier reports by Italian media of the deal with
Fastweb.
The announcement comes only two days before a Telecom Italia
board meeting to approve its latest results which is also
expected to decide on whether to go ahead with talks to buy a
stake in patly state-owned broadband network provider Metroweb.
Metroweb is seen as a key player in realising a 12
billion-euro ($13.5 billion) project approved by the government
in March to bring super-fast internet services to 85 percent of
Italy's consumers within the next six years.
In March the government of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
approved plans to upgrade Italy's notoriously patchy internet
infrastructure to bring it into line with European Union targets
intended to expand high speed broadband networks.
While all sides acknowledge the need to upgrade Italy's
ageing copper wire network, the cost of installing a completely
new fibre-optic network over a short period of time has alarmed
operators.
Talks concerning the government's broadband plan and the
role of Metroweb, which has also attracted interest from
Vodafone, involve a wide range of issues, including
technology choices, regulation, and governance.
Sources close to the matter said last month that Cassa
Depositi e Presiti (CDP), owner of the state's stake in
Metroweb, had rejected a proposal by Telecom Italia to gradually
take over full ownership.
CDP had been hoping to bring Telecom Italia on board along
with other operators like Vodafone, something the former
monopoly phone company is not willing to accept.
Telecom Italia's chairman, Giuseppe Recchi, said the
technology deal with Fastweb had nothing to do with discussions
concerning Metroweb.
($1 = 0.8915 euros)
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto; Editing by Greg Mahlich)