Telecom Italia says in talks with Netflix over content deal

ROME, March 10 Italy's biggest phone company,
Telecom Italia said on Tuesday it was in talks with
Netflix over a possible content deal with the U.S.
online movie streaming company.
"We are in talks also with Netflix," Telecom Italia Chief
Executive Marco Patuano told a parliamentary hearing.
"In some European countries (Netflix) has chosen to make
deals with telecoms operators," he added, recalling that Netflix
services are available on the TV platform of Belgium's national
telecoms company Belgacom.
Like other telecoms companies Telecom Italia is moving into
the content market to find new sources of income as sales from
its traditional voice services decline as competition from
online firms increases.
Telecom Italia has already signed a non-exclusive content
deal with Britain's Sky and is also in talks with
Mediaset, the TV company controlled by former Italian
prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.
Patuano said on Tuesday the whole Sky content will be made
available to its clients in the coming months.
