UPDATE 3-Telecom Italia ready to explore tie-up with Brazil's Oi

* Telecom Italia CEO says "mandatory" to explore deal with
Oi
* Brazil remains strategic, but sale of local unit possible
* 9-month core profit down 7.7 pct at 6.59 billion euros
* Sees concrete signs of recovery in recession hit Italian
market
(Recasts with comments on Brazil consolidation)
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Nov 7 Telecom Italia must
explore the possibility of buying or merging with Brazilian
telecoms operator Oi, CEO Marco Patuano said on
Friday, as the company tries to strengthen the position of its
local subsidiary.
Patuano, who is selling assets to fund investment and cut
net debt of $33 billion, lost out to Telefonica in a
bidding war for Brazilian broadband company GVT this summer,
leaving its 67 percent-owned TIM Participacoes in a
weaker position than its rivals as fixed and mobile services
consolidate.
Sources in October said rivals led by Oi were poised to
present an offer for TIM Brasil in a complex break-up deal that
would need regulatory approval.
"I think that it is mandatory to explore the possibility of
such a big strategic opportunity," Patuano told an analyst
conference call when asked about whether the Italian group could
be interested in a purchase or a merger with Oi.
"We are not desperate and we don't want to make a deal at
any cost," he added on the call after presenting the group's
earnings for the first nine months.
Patuano reiterated Brazil was a strategic market and the
group would consider selling TIM Brasil only if a highly priced
offer was presented. He said any bidder for TIM Brasil, a key
source of earnings growth, must also be prepared to take on
regulatory risks stemming from any deal.
TIM Brasil has hired Banco Bradesco to evaluate "strategic
alternatives" while Oi has commissioned BTG Pactual
to seek possible partners in a joint bid for TIM Brasil.
Some investors are betting Telecom Italia could eventually
exit Brazil but a small Telecom Italia shareholder group has
voiced its opposition to a possible sale, favouring instead a
merger with Oi.
Patuano also faces changes in Telecom Italia's shareholder
base, with France's Vivendi due to take an 8 percent
stake to become the largest investor. Vivendi has not given a
view on the Brazil strategy.
Earlier On Friday, Telecom Italia unveiled a 7.7 percent
fall in nine-month core earnings blaming weakness in Italy and a
slowdown in Brazil but said it saw concrete signs of a domestic
recovery.
Telecom Italia pointed to a slowdown in the pace of revenue
decline at home thanks to the end of a price war and encouraging
trends in broadband subscription.
Europe's ninth-biggest phone company by market value said
core earnings, or EBITDA, fell to 6.59 billion euros in the
first nine months, broadly in line with analyst expectations.
Revenues fell 9.1 percent to 15.97 billion euros and net
debt stood at 26.6 billion at the end of September.
The decline in Italian revenues slowed to 7.2 percent in the
nine months from over 8 percent in the first and second quarters
thanks to growth in fixed broadband and to stabilisation of user
revenues from its traditional mobile phone services.
Core earnings rose at its 67 percent-owned Brazilian unit,
helped by cost cutting.
Shares in Telecom Italia rose as much as 2.4 percent in
early trade but by 1335 GMT were down 0.97 percent at 0.869
euros.
(1 US dollar = 0.8082 euro)
(Editing by Keith Weir and Elaine Hardcastle)