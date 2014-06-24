Italy proposes new cut to wholesale telecom fees

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 24
April 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ROME, June 24 Italian regulator AGCOM has proposed a new to wholesale telecom fees, an official said on Tuesday, a move that may erode earnings at Telecom Italia which owns the bulk of Italy's phone network.
The plan is to cut monthly prices Telecom Italia charges its rivals to access each line on its network to 8.66 euros for 2010, 8.91 euros for 2011 and 9.06 euros for 2012, from 9.28 euros, according to AGCOM commissioner Antonio Preto.
Speaking on the sidelines of a conference, Preto said AGCOM was forced it the decision by Italy's top administrative court which asked it to review prices for maintenance services following a legal complaint by three Telecom Italia rivals.
Separately Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano said his group would appeal against the proposed new cut, which is subject to a 30 day long consultation period.
A previous decision to cut by around 6 percent access fees for 2013 reduced Telecom Italia's income by 110 million euros ($150 million) and sparked criticism by the European Commission which said the cut discouraged investment in faster networks.
Phone companies, such as Vodafone, Fastweb and Wind, say cuts to access prices would open up the market still dominated by Telecom Italia. ($1 = 0.7357 Euros) (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, editing by Louise Heavens)
April 23 U.S. medical equipment supplier Becton Dickinson and Co will acquire C R Bard Inc, in a $24 billion cash-and-stock deal, adding Bard's devices to its portfolio in the high-growth sectors of oncology and surgery, both companies said on Sunday.
* to permit further dividend payments to tatts shareholders in addition to its all-cash $4.21 per share proposal in the event transaction completion delayed beyond second half of 2017