Telecom network spending seen rising this year amid 4G boom

| PARIS/STOCKHOLM
PARIS/STOCKHOLM Jan 26 Europe's telecoms
equipment makers look set for an unpredictable year because of
consolidation among their operator customers and a slowdown of
buildouts of faster mobile networks, known as 4G, in the United
States and China.
Nevertheless, overall spending on mobile and fixed networks
is expected to grow for a second consecutive year, as operators
worldwide seek to improve coverage and add capacity to keep up
with rising data traffic from video and smartphones.
While construction of 4G networks is largely complete in the
United States, Japan and Korea, the technology is just arriving
in much of eastern Europe, Latin America and Africa.
Market research firm Gartner predicts operators' spending on
mobile infrastructure, including traditional radio base stations
and newer gear like small cells, will increase 8 percent this
year to hit $43.36 billion.
Investment in fixed networks is set to rise 7.7 percent to
$10.33 billion, driven by fibre broadband rollouts, it said.
"The 4G story is spreading after the first spurt of rollouts
in the U.S., Japan and Korea is behind us," Deborah Kish, an
analyst at Garner, said. "Telcos in more far-flung places from
Honduras to Croatia are looking to introduce more advanced
services and move prepaid customers on to contracts."
Analysts at brokerage Bernstein Research meanwhile predict
wireless equipment spending will rise 5 percent, though fixed
network equipment will be largely flat.
In a rare development, Europe looks set to be a growth
driver for telecom gear companies this year, with leader in
mobile gear Ericsson, as well as number two China's
Huawei and number three Nokia set to benefit from any
uptick in spending.
DEAL FRENZY
Vodafone's 7 billion pound investment push dubbed
"Project Spring" to improve its networks, part of an explicit
plan to put pressure on rival operators, could spur the likes of
Deutsche Telekom and Telefonica to up their
own capital spending to avoid being left behind.
Vodafone Chief Executive Vittorio Colao has said the
group's big competitors were likely to increase network
investments. "With the advent of 4G mobile, there is a window
for number one or two players in each market to spring ahead and
put more space between us and smaller players," he said.
Clouding the picture in Europe is a deal-making frenzy in
which Britain's broadband leader BT Group is in talks to
buy mobile leader EE; Hutchison Whampoa Ltd has agreed
to buy Telefonica's British mobile unit O2 for up to
10.25 billion pounds ($15.4 billion); while Altice is
buying Portugal Telecom.
Such deals often lead operators to review contracts with
equipment vendors as they merge their networks, so spending can
be slowed or put on hold.
Meanwhile Alcatel, more exposed to the United
States than rivals with about a third of sales coming from
there, will have to cope with planned cutbacks at AT&T and
Verizon, since both have finished building 4G networks.
But the Franco-American group will get a boost to revenue from
the weakening euro, which may prove a boon to Chief Executive
Michel Combes in the last year of a turnaround plan.
Alcatel will also benefit from its strong portfolio of IP
routers and optical products, analysts said, which operators
need to strengthen networks' ability to carry heavy data
traffic. Huawei and Cisco Systems Inc are also strong
in those areas.
India is also set to be a bright spot with up to 5 percent
growth, analysts say, with carriers expected to invest in both
voice and data networks after regulatory uncertainty on mobile
licences lifts. Activity in India's sector had ground to a near
halt in recent years because of a government corruption probe on
the award of mobile licences.
"India has been way behind normal investments for a long
time, so there is a very significant pent-up demand," said Per
Lindberg, analyst at ABG Sundal Collier.
Ericsson will report 2014 results on Tuesday and Nokia on
Thursday. Alcatel-Lucent's results are on Feb. 6.
($1 = 0.6663 pounds)
