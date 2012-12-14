Global telecom treaty without Net controls signed by 89 nations

| DUBAI
DUBAI Dec 14 An international
telecommunications treaty signed by 89 countries out of a
possible 144 on Friday will have little impact on how carriers
operate or how consumers surf the web or make calls around the
world when it comes into effect in 2015.
But the acrimonious debate over the treaty - and refusal of
so many countries, including the United States and much of
Europe, to sign up immediately - have exposed a deep split in
the international community.
A U.S.-led bloc advocated a hands-off approach to the
Internet, while Russia, China and much of Africa and the Middle
East sought greater governmental oversight of cyberspace.
About 150 nations met in Dubai, under the auspices of the
International Telecommunication Union (ITU), to update a set of
telecom rules dating back to 1988, before the Internet and
mobile phones transformed communications. Their failure to find
a consensus may herald a new fight over cyberspace.
"The world will still be around and countries will still
cooperate along the lines they have done for decades," said Paul
Budde, managing director of Sydney-based consultancy BuddeCom.
"However, they have clearly drawn a line under how far they
believe the ITU can go in relation to regulations that include
the Internet."
As in a prior version, the International Telecom Regulations
spell out guidelines on technical issues such as how carriers
charge each other for incoming international phone calls, as
well as taxation and accounting.
Countries that sign the treaty are supposed to be guided by
its principles, although these have no force of law.
Users in countries that block certain content will still
experience the same version of the Internet, while telecom
operators will feel little impact because international call
charges are decided via commercial contracts between them.
The new version added passages that became flash points: for
example, four lines pushed by Russia and China on how
governments should protect the security of networks.
The United States took a no-compromise position throughout
negotiations, refusing to consider any references to the
Internet in the treaty. Other countries instead agreed to
restrict any explicit Internet provisions to a non-binding
resolution that accompanies the treaty.
In the end, the debate over the Internet overshadowed all
else at the summit, despite the ITU insisting that regulating
cyberspace was not on the agenda.
As a result, some countries in Africa and the Middle East
felt the controversy overshadowed important reforms, such as
provisions to improve broadband access to landlocked and island
nations, which may be weakened by fewer countries signing the
treaty.
Other measures include a call for greater transparency in
roaming charges, which the ITU hopes will end "bill shock", plus
commitments to improve disabled access to telecom services and
for governments to reduce telecom equipment waste.
A clause calling for countries to stop "unsolicited bulk
electronic communications" - spam - drew the ire of the U.S.
bloc, which said it could be interpreted by governments to block
emails, an accusation the ITU vehemently denied.
"Whatever is in place now doesn't seem to be working and
this treaty calls on governments - it's a dirty word for some,
but somebody has to do it - to cooperate to see what we can do
better in that area," said Richard Hill, chief counselor for
International Telecommunication Union's Dubai summit.
These issues are more vital in developing countries, with
other countries having already addressed them to a large extent,
so richer nations had less incentive to sign the treaty.
"That's certainly the case, but it's no secret they're not
signing for political reasons," added Hill.
After 12 days of rancorous, largely private negotiations,
the bad feeling between the two opposing camps may take some
time to ease. Delegates from the pro-treaty group accused the
United States and Europe of reneging on a compromise agreement
that fell apart on Thursday.
ITU officials on Friday gave an upbeat interpretation of the
summit, predicting many of the countries that had yet to sign
the treaty would do so once they have consulted with their
respective legislatures. But the failed attempts by some member
states to significantly extend the ITU's remit into the Internet
have weakened the 147-year-old organisation.
"The ITU won't become irrelevant but it tried to claim some
of the Internet without having the mandate to do so," said a
European delegate who declined to be identified. "It saw an
opportunity, but both the triumph and the curse of the ITU is
that it can't instigate anything, it depends on member states -
some said let's expand the mandate and others said let's not."