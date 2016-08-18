T-Mobile, Sprint roll out revamped unlimited data plans

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 18 Wireless providers T-Mobile US
Inc and Sprint Corp on Thursday introduced
revamped plans that offer unlimited data, as wireless carriers
step up efforts to woo customers.
T-Mobile said it will offer customers unlimited high-speed
data starting at $70 per month for one phone that comes with
DVD-quality video streaming. Those who want high-definition
video have to pay $25 extra.
The new T-Mobile One plan will be available starting Sept 6.
Following T-Mobile's announcement, Sprint slashed prices on
its unlimited data plans. Sprint said customers now have access
to unlimited data for $60 per month for one phone, also with
DVD-quality video, compared to a previous rate of $75 per month.
Sprint said its new plans would roll out on Aug. 19.
The moves come as wireless players are locked in an
aggressive battle for subscribers in the saturated U.S. wireless
market. Smaller rival Sprint has been offering half-off
discounts and T-Mobile has launched free music and video
streaming to lure customers away from competitors.
"We have one single offer that banishes data buckets
forever," T-Mobile chief executive John Legere said in a video
blog.
T-Mobile already offers users unlimited data for music and
video streaming from services such as Netflix and Hulu.
On Wednesday, AT&T announced a revised data plan and
eliminated overage fees for customers who surpass their data
allowance.
AT&T currently offers unlimited data to its wireless
customers who sign up for its DIRECTV television service.
In July, Verizon, which does not offer unlimited data, said
that it would increase plan rates but expand data buckets by 30
percent for its customers.
Before announcing the new plan, T-Mobile had plans with
data limits and also had cheaper unlimited data offerings such
as a 6 gigabyte data plan with unlimited data for $65 per month.
T-Mobile would continue to sell its Simple Choice plans with
data limits "for a while as we unwind them" and the older
unlimited plans would not be available from Sept. 6, chief
marketing officer Andrew Sherrard said in an interview.
With unlimited data, T-Mobile and Sprint provide video
streaming of a quality lower than standard definition video.
Sprint conducted tests with customers who found the video
experience "practically indistinguishable," chief executive
Marcelo Claure said in a statement.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Bill Trott)